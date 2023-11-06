MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 5800 block of Fork Ridge Road is closed indefinitely as crews respond to a two-vehicle accident Monday evening.

Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us that fire rescue, EMS and law enforcement are on the scene working to extricate the people involved in the accident. Officials believe they are dealing with 5 injuries, and four air medical units have been requested.

The accident is on Fork Ridge Road near the Williams Energy Oak Grove Plant.

We’re told that Fork Ridge VFD, Moundsville VFD, Marshall County EMS, Moundsville, Marshall County EMS, Cameron and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department are all on scene. 7NEWS also has a crew en route.