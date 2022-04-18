The Glen Dale Police Department is calling it a classic case of road rage that put one man in the hospital for near two weeks.

On March 29, around 3:30 in the school day, Lt. Gary Meyers tells 7NEWS two motorists started their squabble north of Glen Dale. He says Motorist #1 was recklessly driving, leading to Motorist #2 growing in anger.

It came to a halt when Motorist #2 parked his car in the John Marshall school zone. There he left his car in the middle of Route 2 to confront Motorist #1. The witness statements allege it was, not to shake hands, but to throw some punches.

Seeing this furry front on, Motorist #1 set his car in reverse. But it is alleged Motorist #2 reached through the open driver’s side window, grabbed the steering wheel and this is where Lt. Meyers said the road rage took a turn for the worse.

To bystanders’ eyes, Motorist #2 was run over by the car of Motorist #1.

He was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. And two weeks later he is alive but sustained a crushed lower back, broken foot and a broken leg, to name just a few injuries.

Two surgeries later, the lieutenant says the outcome could have been much worse.

The Glen Dale Police Department says charges are pending for both motorists but they are holding off until Motorist #2 has recovered.

They say you can expect reckless driving to be one of those charges.

Lt. Meyers says if one of the motorists called 911 before things escalated, or even at all, this all could have been avoided.