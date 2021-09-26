Marshall County rolling out free COVID boosters Monday

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department will be hosting a drive-thru booster shot clinic at the Marshall County Fairgrounds from 1-5 PM Monday, Sept. 27.
The Pfizer booster shot is recommended for certain individuals after the 6-month time lapse since the second dose.
Individuals eligible include: Anyone older that 65 years old or living in a long-term care facility, 18 to 65 year-olds with underlying medical conditions, or people that work in high-risk exposure places.
You must bring a photo ID and your vaccination card.