Marshall County rolling out free COVID boosters Monday

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Marshall County Health Department will be hosting a drive-thru booster shot clinic at the Marshall County Fairgrounds from 1-5 PM Monday, Sept. 27.

The Pfizer booster shot is recommended for certain individuals after the 6-month time lapse since the second dose.

Individuals eligible include: Anyone older that 65 years old or living in a long-term care facility, 18 to 65 year-olds with underlying medical conditions, or people that work in high-risk exposure places.

You must bring a photo ID and your vaccination card.