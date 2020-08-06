Marshall County school officials say they were already “out ahead” of the governor’s back-to-school plan

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The governor’s vow to provide every student an electronic tablet is already taken care of in Marshall County.

Assistant Superintendent Woody Yoder says every one of their nearly 4,400 students will be given an iPad by the county school system at the start of the school year.

That’s one of the many reasons Yoder is hoping to have in-school learning at least at the start of the school year—to give students and parents a chance to become familiar with the devices and the system in place for virtual learning, if it comes to that later.

He said almost everything the governor revealed in his speech was already anticipated with plans in place by the school system.

A few things did come as a surprise, however.

Governor Justice stressed “optionality” for choosing to be in school or learn remotely, and he indicated that teachers would have that option as well as students.

Yoder said that needed to be clarified.

He said in some situations, a teacher could apply to work from home because of specific circumstances in his/her life, but for the most part, teachers will be in school.

Another part of the governor’s plan that needs refinement is the part regarding transportation.

Yoder said Gov. Justice indicated that school buses will take children not only to and from school but also to and from every activity.

He said that could prove difficult.

Yoder said the governor’s plan to have buses creating internet hot spots for students without internet access has already been addressed in Marshall County.

They have created several internet hot spot parking spaces in various locations throughout the county, where students can access WiFi with the use of a password from their school.

He said Marshall County Schools had already submitted their back-to-school plan to the state, even before the governor announced the mid-August deadline.