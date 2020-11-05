Marshall County Schools announce COVID-19 case at Glen Dale Elementary School

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- Marshall County Schools have confirmed one COVID-19 case at Glen Dale Elementary School.

Marshall County School’s says the confirmed case was contracted through community spread and not from infection transmission within the school.

Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and

those in direct contact with the person testing positive have been notified and no additional action is

necessary at this time.

The school will continue to operate as normal on the current four-day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday cleaning, wearing face coverings, and using plexiglass dividers will continue at the school.