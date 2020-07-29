Marshall County Schools announce tentative COVID-19 reopening plan

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- Marshall County schools announced their COVID-19 reopening plan Wednesday.
Tentative start dates are set with instruction beginning for students Tuesday, September, 8, the day after Labor Day, and county employees reporting August 25.
Students will follow the governor’s current mandate that face coverings be worn.
“The county’s goal is to have students in their school buildings five days a week, as there is no replacement for quality face-to-face instruction,” wrote superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines in a statement.
According to Marshall County Schools, West Virginia is experiencing the lowest abuse and neglect referral rate in five years while in the midst of an opioid epidemic, mental health crisis and medical pandemic. Children must be in school as much as possible, Haines says.
Marshall County Schools is offering three learning options for students from which parents can choose:
- traditional schooling, which will coincide with the level the county is currently following
- virtual learning with two different instruction platforms
- completely remote learning as mandated by Governor Justice or the Marshall County Health Department
Parents have 6 weeks to make a decision about which option meets their child’s needs.
The district will work closely with the Marshall County Health Department during this time. Any changes to the schedule will be announced by August 17.
You can read the full outline of plans for Marshall County below:
