MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Marshall County Board of Education recognized many nominees for their Service Personnel and Teacher of the Year awards at their regular board meeting Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Congratulations to all of the nominees for @MCSWV Service Personnel and Teacher of the Year!📚✏️🏆



Sherrard Middle School’s Bricie Brannan was awarded Teacher of the Year and Heather Markonich was awarded Service Personnel of the Year! @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/3GZnlygnPU — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) April 26, 2023

Sherrard Middle School’s Media Library Aide Heather Markonich was named Service Personnel of the Year.

Also from Sherrard Middle – STEM teacher Bricie Brannan was awarded Teacher of the Year for Marshall County Schools.

The two say they are quite the duo and were ecstatic and humbled to win their awards together.

”I just love the kids. I love the rapport with them. I think they’re funny. I like teaching them something and knowing that eventually they’re going to get it and then years later, they let me know, ‘Hey, I got it. I remember you teaching that, and it was pretty cool. Thank you.’ Yeah, I just like the ‘aha’ moments.” Bricie Brannan – Teacher of the Year, Marshall County Schools

”I love my job at Sherrard. I love the staff and the students. You know, we work as a team just to make sure that every student, you know, does the best and succeeds every day at Sherrard.” Heather Markonich – Service Personnel of the Year, Marshall County Schools

Each year, service personnel, teachers and administrators vote a staff member to represent their building as a county contender to be selected by the committee.

All of the nominees were recognized as well with a certificate for being selected to represent their building.

Service Personnel of the Year Nominees also included: Melissa Bryan (Cameron Elementary School), Kimberly Poling (Cameron High School), Shiela Haught (Center McMechen Elementary School), Melinda Woods (Central Elementary School), Tammy Fahnestock (County Office), Erica McDonald (Gateway Achievement Center), Bonnie Fromhart (Glen Dale Elementary School), Natasha Rynkievich-Sears (Hilltop Elementary School), Chelsea Rine (John Marshall High School), Joseph Aston (Maintenance), Anna Myers (McNinch Primary School), Melissa Pajak (Moundsville Middle School), Beth Gilles (Sand Hill Elementary School),, Sandra “Dee” Gamble (Transportation) and Emily Gaughenbaugh (Washington Lands Elementary School).

Other Teacher of the Year nominees at each school included: Jenna Battista (Cameron Elementary School), Dirk Roe (Cameron High School), Katie Pszczolkowski (Center McMechen Elementary School), Rickilyn Roberts (Central Elementary School), Erin Lyseski (Glen Dale Elementary School), Juliann Allman (Hilltop Elementary School), Alexa Bushovisky (John Marshall High School), Kallie Kastrevec (John Marshall High School), Sarah Bonar (McNinch Primary School) Meredith Hahn (Moundsville Middle School), Mary Wilkerson (Sand Hill Elementary School) and Melissa Love (Washington Lands Elementary School).