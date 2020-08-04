Marshall County Schools Back to School Fun Fair tomorrow

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s no secret everything has changed because of the pandemic,

and one major part of Marshall County Schools is their annual Back to School Fun Fair. Tomorrow marks the 20th Anniversary of the Back to School Fun Fair and this time around it’s looking a lot different…

In the past, they usually would have over 50 vendors and tons of fun activities. This year they will still have a couple vendors and everyone will be wearing masks. 900 backpacks filled to the brim with supplies will be handed out for preschoolers to 12th graders. There are no income guidelines to receive a bag and next year they plan to do a proper, big 20th celebration!

Marshall County Schools Parent Educator, Susie Baker, told 7News “we couldn’t do the Back to School Fun Fair if it wasn’t for people like Mike Ferns at A&B Kia who donates every year to the Fun Fair hugely, Marshall County Schools who always donates to me and this year Marshall County Credit Union bought all my crayons for me so we couldn’t do it without them, YSS this year brought me so many school supplies… lots of thank yous, lots of hugs- not this year- they’ve been really appreciative and really grateful and the teachers are real grateful too I had a teacher after our first year say it was the first time in 35 years of teaching that everybody was ready the first day of school.”

This is a drive-through only event at the Marshall County Fairgrounds from 9AM to 12PM tomorrow, August 5th. Masks are expected and they will have some there too. Please enter through the 12th Street Gate. If you happen to miss it, they’ll take your name down and make sure everyone gets what they need for the school year.