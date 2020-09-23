Marshall County Schools heading back in-person

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – School will be back in session starting early next month after COVID-19 cases were reported in two staff members from two different schools last week.

All schools will begin operating at Level 2 on Monday, October 5, with hybrid learning.

The Superintendent and Health Department are confident that right now this is the best decision.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; students will be physically in their classrooms.

Wednesday will be a deep cleaning day with students distance learning from home.

We have been reviewing a lot of research from the CDC for the Centers for Pediatrics and have decided that we need our kids to be in school. The overarching theme of every meeting that we’ve had to make this decision and there have been many is that kids need teachers and kids need to be in school. So, we’re going to take every precaution that we possibly can we will continue to clean. We will continue to wear masks and we will do all the things that we’ve been doing but kids need teachers. Dr. Shelby Haines, Superintendent, Marshall County Schools

Even though there may be an upswing in cases in the county, they’re linked to vacations and social gatherings.

With flu season around the corner to impact COVID-19, the district and county health officials are ready to adapt to keep the community safe.

We need to get these kids back in their seats. Is there still going to be uncertainties? Of course there’s going to be uncertainties. Are there still going to be positives coming in? There’s still going to be positives. It’s not as I always say, it’s not if it’s when we do receive a positive. Kids will be in their seats. Kids are on virtual learning, so that doesn’t mean if you see a kid that comes positive that that kid was in school. Tom Cook, Marshall County Health Department Administrator

If you’ve been on total distance learning this will not affect your schedule at all.