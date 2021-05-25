Marshall County Schools honor 15 retirees

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2020-2021 academic year is coming to a close, and Marshall County Schools are honoring the careers of 15 administrators, teachers and service personnel members who are retiring.

Between these individuals, they have a total of 330 years of experience! The retirees were honored by Superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines and the board members during tonight’s regular meeting.

The retirees include Janet Allen, Julie Anderson, Paul Blake, Kevin Foster, Sally Gaughenbaugh, Jackie George, Kenneth Hill, James Jennings, Darla Lucas, Janet Marchlenski, Lisa McDiffitt, Vickie McMillan, Patty Schwing, Pamela Thompson and Scott Varner.

From all of us here at 7NEWS, we want to wish all of these employees a big congratulations.