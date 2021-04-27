Marshall County Schools names Service Personnel and Teacher of the Year

Marshall County, W.VA (WTRF) — The Marshall County Board of Ed met Tuesday to name 20-21’s Service Personnel and Teacher of the Year and to honor the nominees.



Glen Dale Elementary School Cafeteria Manager Julie Clayton was selected for Service Personnel Member. Clayton makes it a point to talk to the kids to find out exactly what kind of meals they love, and she does everything she can to make the kids excited for lunch



And this year’s Teacher of the year in Marshall County is Heather Haught — a first grade teacher at McNinch Primary School. Haught loves her job, particularly teaching her students to read, and seeing them make improvements.



Both recipients were very grateful for the honor.

“It’s an honor. I just love what I do, and feeding the kids. I just, I love my job, and it’s an honor to be recognized. But more, I just love what I do and feeding the kids.” JULIE CLAYTON – Service Personnel Member of the Year

“It’s a true honor, to be named and recognized by the staff at McNinch is really the honor. It was a difficult year for all of us but we stuck together and got through it all. It’s just an honor.” HEATHER HAUGHT – Teacher of the Year

A big congratulations to both women from us here at WTRF on a very well-deserved honor.