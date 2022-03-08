Marshall County, W. Va. (WTRF)-The school district has just named the next assistant superintendent and head football coach at John Marshall High School.

Karen Klamut is stepping up as assistant superintendent. She’s replacing Woody Yoder, who’s retiring.

Klamut is no stranger to Marshall County Schools. She’s been in the district for over 25 years. In that time, Klamut’s taught at both the elementary and secondary levels. She was the Central Elementary School Principal for 10 years before being promoted to the Board Office as an administrator.

Currently, she’s the Student Services Director.

Klamut has done a lot for the school district and can’t wait for what’s next.

“It’s a very excited evening. Bittersweet, of course. Mr. Yoder is retiring. It’s an exciting time for change, but it should be a seemless transition and we’re excited for what’s to come.” Karen Klamut, named as the next assistant superintendent

Klamut looks forward to continue working with the district. She’ll officially take over July 1st.

The school district also named Mark Cisar to be the next head coach at John Marshall High school.