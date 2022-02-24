MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting tomorrow students, as well as, faculty and staff in Marshall County Schools will no longer be required to wear a face-covering.

That was decided this afternoon at a special Board of Education meeting. Their conclusion was based on updated COVID-19 protocols released by The West Virginia Department of Education.

It states that, a universal mask procedure to eliminate contract tracing is no longer required. However, a school- wide mask procedure could be reinstated at any time based on the number of COVID19 cases in each school.

Board members also say parents will have the final decision on Feb 24 whether their child will continue to wear a mask.

The number shave significantly have a number of students and staff who will continue mask and that’s fine. They should do that, if that’s what they feel comfortable with. Shelby Haines, Superintendent Marshall County Schools

We are starting to see with kids in school, that less than one percent are becoming infectious. So in Marshall County right now we are going away from the mask mandate. We will still evaluate on a daily basis. Tom Cook, Administrator. Marshall County Health Department

Marshall County Schools will offer free at home test kits to any student, faculty or staff member that shows symptoms of COVID-19.