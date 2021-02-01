Marshall County Schools Observes National School Counseling Week

National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,” sponsored

by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), is being celebrated from February 1–5,

2021, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S.

school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.





National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can

have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.

“This special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who

implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process

for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century,” said Marshall County Schools

Superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines who signed the proclamation designating this week as

National School Counseling Week.

In a proclamation, Dr. Haines cited school counselors for being actively engaged in helping

students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents; for working in a partnership with

parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; for focusing on

positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional

development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system

where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for

themselves.

School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in

school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part

of the total educational program.

“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’

academic concerns, postsecondary options and social/emotional skills,” said Jill Cook, ASCA

executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and

provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School

counselors are integral to student success.”

More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide will be participating in the week’s festivities.

Many schools will be hosting special events and activities to call attention to the countless

benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.

Parents or community members with specific questions about school counseling programs

should contact the school counselors at their child’s school. More general information can also

be found on ASCA’s website, www.schoolcounselor.org