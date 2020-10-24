Marshall County Schools report one positive case of COVID-19 at McNinch Primary School

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — On Saturday afternoon, working with the Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Schools has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 at McNinch Primary School according to a statement released by Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools.

The confirmed case was contracted through community spread and not from infection transmission within the school. Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct contact with the person testing positive have been notified and no additional action is necessary at this time.

Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to operate as normal on the current four day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday. Cleaning, wearing face coverings and using plexiglass dividers will continue at the school.

In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.