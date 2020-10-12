Marshall County Schools report positive COVID-19 employee case

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — In a statement released today, Marshall County Schools reported a positive COVID-19 employee case.

This afternoon, working with the Marshall County Health Department, Marshall County Schools has confirmed that an employee at the Marshall County Schools Transportation Center who does not have direct contact with any students has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct contact with the person testing positive will be notified and no additional action is necessary at this time.

The confirmed case is not from infection transmission within the school system. In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.