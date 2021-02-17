Marshall County Schools to allow students in extracurriculars despite grades

While Ohio County is not following the new waiver, Marshall County students who fall below a 2.0 WILL be allowed to participate fully in extracurriculars

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A waiver issued by State Superintendent Clayton Burch is buying West Virginia students more time to play sports while getting their GPA to a 2.0.

While Ohio County Schools has announced they will NOT be playing by this new rule, the Marshall County Board of Ed gave a different answer Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Shelby Haines wants to set the record straight – They’ve followed the guidelines issued from the State Department throughout this pandemic and will be doing the same now when it comes to extracurricular activities.

The State says because of the pandemic, and the social and emotional toll on students, grace is being given in the classroom. Students who might have below a 2.0 will be allowed to participate fully in extracurriculars until March 19th.

This new rule has been met with push back in Ohio County, who will still only allow failing students to participate in practice, not games. But Marshall County is sticking to the policy in hopes students will regain their academic footing… since this has been a year far from normal.

First and foremost, we want our kids in school. Our board is very supportive. Our board is very involved. And, we continue to as an entity follow the rules set forth. Dr. Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools Superintendent

The State Department hopes this will help those struggling get a dose of normalcy, which might get a routine going again, in-turn, strengthening grades.