MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If students skip school in one local school district, they could meet the new truancy diversion specialist.

Truancy has become a huge problem nationwide.

In West Virginia, they say 28 percent of students are not showing up for school regularly.

Truancy is often a first step–a gateway to other offenses

“And what that eventually leads to in my experience is other delinquency offenses, sometimes being taken out of the home.” Chief Judge Jeffrey D. Cramer

WV 2nd Judicial Circuit

There are many surprising reasons why kids skip school.

“There are kids who don’t come to school because maybe they don’t have water, don’t have clothing.” Dr. Shelby Haines

Marshall County Schools Superintendent

“There could be something that’s happening at home, with the parents, siblings, peers.” Mike Rose

Truancy Diversion Specialist

So the Truancy Diversion Specialist will get to know the students and watch for signs.

“The way they act around their peers at school or when they first come in in the mornings, they may be upset, or dreading to go home. So hopefully catch some of that maybe and talk to them and see what’s going on.” Mike Rose

Truancy Diversion Specialist

Rose will cover the county’s high schools and middle schools. He can get the students or their families in contact with the help they need.

Judge Jeffrey Cramer quotes and old saying about addiction that applies to truancy as well.

“The court system’s trying to pull people out of a river that’s flowing of addiction, and the criticism is that there’s no one at the other end, stopping the people from jumping into the river.” Chief Judge Jeffrey D. Cramer

WV 2nd Judicial Circuit

So stopping kids from jumping into the habit of skipping school is a step toward their success in school and life.