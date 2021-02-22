Marshall County Schools will have a five-day-per-week, in person, academic schedule.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) In the middle of a global pandemic, it’s a long road back across the country.

However, one local district is doing their best to move in that direction.

School administrators in Marshall County have decided the district will move to Operation Level 1.

That means a five day-per-week, in person, academic schedule.

Beginning next Monday, students in all grades will be in the classroom, following a normal routine. Their decision was based largely on guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education and the County’s Health Department. Also the fact that COVID cases down.

Shelby Haines, Superintendent of Marshall County Schools, said, “We have made that decision because we know that kids need to be in school. We think we are ready to move forward.”

Tom Cook. Administrator, Marshall County Health Department, said, “We are looking at structured instruction, with students in their seats, interacting. And that’s what schools are meant to be. And that’s where we are trying to progress right now.”

Haines says the Level of Operation can be reversed if there is an increase in the county. They also say that school will ramp up their cleaning efforts in the evening. The maintenance staff will do a thorough cleaning of high traffic areas though the day and busses will be cleaned between routes.