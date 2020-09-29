Marshall County seeing over a thousand absentee ballots so far

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Over 1,200 absentee ballots have been mailed out in Marshall County, and more are being processed as we speak.

The clerk’s office says they have received applications every day and have many more requests for absentees that are still being processed.

How the timeline works is — When an application comes in, the ballot is sent out the next day. And when a ballot comes back, the clerk’s office marks the date they receive it. After that, the ballots are sorted by precincts, and according to the Marshall County Clerk, not opened until election day.

They expect many more ballots to roll in closer to the cutoff, but not nearly as many as the primaries.

We had over 5,000 in the primary. And, people are more comfortable in society with this virus. And, I think we’ll have more people going to the polls than we did in the primary because of the fact that they’re comfortable with wearing their masks and they feel better about being out in public. Jan Pest, Marshall County Clerk

A reminder — The cutoff on registering to be a voter by via mail or online is October 13th in West Virginia.

But to request an absentee ballot, you can call in or go to the Marshall County Clerk’s Office online, or even the Secretary of State’s website. October 28th is the cutoff to request absentee.