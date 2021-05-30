Marshall County side-by-side accident flies one person to the hospital

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart says an accident, involving a side-by-side, happened Sunday afternoon approximately 8-miles out Fish Creek Road.

Hart confirms one person was flown to the hospital.

Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms says “a couple side-by-sides were riding next to each other going down the road near Swirl Hole.” One vehicle clipped the other, ejecting a woman.

Sheriff Helms says the side-by-side fell on top of her.

When EMS and helicopter arrived, she was “conscious and talking” but did sustain some back injuries.

The Sheriff says she was flown to Morgantown’s hospital out of an abundance of caution.

There were no other fatalities or injuries to report.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into this accident.

