Marshall County sidewalks now teaching students their times tables

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Schools are jazzing up unnoticed sidewalks, and encouraging students to think outside the box!

Have you ever been bored enough to count the cracks in the sidewalk? Well… Going off that idea, Marshall County sidewalks are now covered in creative, instructional exercises.

I’M OUT OF BREATH! The sidewalks at Moundsville Middle just got a fresh coat of fun! Teachers, parents, and students are jazzing up your everyday walk to class… Catch the full look at the creative idea this evening @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/lqdi1wN5OB — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 14, 2020

As you skip, you can improve your math times tables. As you hop, you can add your jumps. And as you zigzag up the hill… well PE class now got reinvented.

What was originally intended for stickers to line the school’s hallways, now because of the pandemic, leaders thought it fit to move gym class out the door.

And this paint doesn’t just stop at Moundsville Middle, other Marshall County schools can expect colorful sidewalks coming to them, and the math problems will be adjusted accordingly to the age groups represented.

We wrote into our five-year plan for this active hallways, active pathways program, and we just think that it goes hand in hand with nutrition education that we’re already doing in the schools because we try to emphasize how important physical activity is for all ages. Molly Poffenbarger, Marshall County WVU Extension Service Adult Health Educator

Moundsville Middle School’s Physical Education teacher Suzanne Muncy was hard at work with some students and parents painting the various paths around the school.

So, you can now expect PE to include squats, jumping jacks, lunges, sprints, and more.

And when parents pick their kids up from school, don’t be embarrassed to give the jumping jacks a try – The Adult Health Educator says the sidewalks are meant for everyone.