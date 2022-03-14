MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A number of Marshall County students are being recognized on a state-wide level for their accomplishment in the regional West Virginia History Bowl competition.

West Virginia State Representative Charles Reynolds was at Sherrard Middle School on Monday handing out Legislative Citations to winners of the regional competition.

Lila Roman, Avery Etzel, Joelle Gonchoff, Morgan Messner and instructor Dan Gatts were presented with the citations for a job well done.

They will now take part in the state competition to be held in Charleston.

Congratulations to these students!