Marshall County Summer Food Program Extended

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) The Marshall County Schools Summer Food Program schedule has added an extra week because of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s order that schools can’t go back in session until Tuesday, September 8, 2020.



On Wednesday, August 5 and Wednesday, August 19, 2020 the Marshall Mobile Food Bus will

make stops in the same neighborhoods at the same times but will distribute double portions.

Each delivery will contain a 10-day supply of meals for breakfast and lunch.



Food distribution will still be conducted with limited interaction. When picking up the necessities,

students and their families must stay in their vehicles. Walkers will form a line and be at least 6

feet from one another.



The food stops include:



Cameron Elementary School 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Sand Hill Elementary School 10:15 am – 11:00 am

Oak Grove Church 10:30 am – 11:00 am

Sherrard Middle School 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Rustic Hills Apartments 11:15 am – 11:45 am

Washington Lands Elementary School 11:15 am – 12:00 pm

Limestone Presbyterian Church 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Stacey Crossing Apartments 11:30 am – 12:00 pm

Moundsville Middle School 11:45 am – 12:45 pm

St. Jude Park 12:15 pm – 1:00 pm

Center McMechen Elementary School 12:30 pm – 1:15 pm

Hillview Apartments 12:45 pm – 1:15 pm

Dorsey Street Apartments 1:15 pm – 1:45 pm