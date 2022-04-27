MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms tells 7News that a teenage boy missing since yesterday has been found safe.

The teen, 16-year-old Marshall Matthew Kernan, allegedly left the Gateway Achievement Center at 3 p.m. Tuesday and was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Helms said the search began at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Cameron area and ended Wednesday evening around 6:15 p.m. when Kernan was found.

Helms says the teen was located in a wooded area near Cameron, and is okay and “coherent.”

The sheriff says no criminal charges will be filed.

Kernan was taken in by a relative, said Kernan.