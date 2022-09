MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

An official with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a 15-year-old girl is missing.

Brooke Beck was last seen in Marshall County on Sept. 24 at 1 a.m.

She is 5’6″ and weighs between 140-150 pounds.

She has brown hair.

If you have information about this case, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 304-843-1500.