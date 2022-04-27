Officials are currently on the search in Marshall County for a missing teen.

Officials say the missing teen is out in the Cameron area with Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Cameron Fire, and EMA responding.

Cameron officials say the teen, Marshall Matthew Kernan, is 16-years-old, 6’0, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black shirt and black pants. His birthdate is 11/24/2005

The teen allegedly left the Gateway Achievement Center at 3 PM on Tuesday and was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Officials say the missing juvenile has a cell phone and they have been trying to ping it to locate the teen.

Law enforcement and fire officals have requested a search drone.

Any information on the missing teen should go to 304-843-1500.