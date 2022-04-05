Health Department: Four cases does not equate to an emergency

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – At the advice of the Emergency Management and the Health Department, Marshall County Commissioners voted to terminate a ‘state of emergency’ enacted two years ago.

JUST IN – Marshall County just voted to TERMINATE the “Declaration of State of Emergency for COVID-19” … EMA Director Tom Hart & Health Administrator Tom Cook asked for an end to this (enacted in March 2020) as restrictions continue to be lifted @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/JFMwdmj4Yw — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) April 5, 2022

Marshall County is beating Governor Jim Justice and surrounding counties to it.

Tuesday morning commissioners acted to end the “State of Emergency and Existence of Catastrophic Health Emergency-COVID-19” Declaration adopted all the way back on March 23, 2020.

Commissioners acted on the advice of Health Department Administrator, Tom Cook, and EMA Director Tom Hart.

Looking statewide, COVID cases are plummeting and every county is in ‘green.’

Last week we had four positive cases. It does feel good. We can see a transition now into an endemic from a pandemic. Tom Cook, Administrator with Marshall County Health Department

But when the Governor was asked last week on whether he would remove the ‘state of the emergency,’ he said he would not remove it because of funding coming into the state.

Marshall County does not hold the same concern.

Go ahead and move forward with the recommendation to the Commission to go ahead and release the state of emergency. But it will not affect any type of funding that is coming into the county. Tom Hart, Marshall County EMA Director

Cook called it the light at the end of the tunnel.

It will not impact services. They are still offering the second booster dose.

Official say they are being realistic with the trends: COVID is slowing down. As far as operating under an ’emergency,’ they feel they have not been in one for quite some time.