There will also be a Christmas parade in Marshall County!

The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing ‘The Joys of Christmas’ to the city of Moundsville on November 19 at 2 PM.

This will be the 52nd year for the Moundsville Christmas parade.

The Parade Marshall will be Jim Cochran. Jim has been reporting the news for Marshall County for 70 years.

If you would like to participate in the Christmas parade you can pick up an application at the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce or you can email or download an application here