If you find yourself quarantined with Covid on election day, you will still be able to safely vote

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It might not be election time for West Virginia just yet, but Tuesday the Marshall County Commission approved an absentee emergency ballot policy.

If someone fails to vote early, but finds themselves in a hospital, nursing home, or quarantined come voting day, they will still be able to fulfill their civic duty.

Poll workers are now approved to hand off the ballots in the hospitals. But this policy also has safeguards for who must deliver the ballot.

We are required to deliver a ballot to them in the facility by a Democrat and Republican ballot commissioner. Melanie Madden, Marshall County Clerk

Each year the commission is required to re-adopt an emergency absentee ballot policy.