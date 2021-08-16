Marshall County to start school year with no mask requirements

Marshall County, WV (WTRF)-If you’re children go to Marshall County Schools, listen up!

As you know, it’s no longer up to the state to decide whether or not your child has to mask up for school, but the School Districts themselves, and Marshall County has just landed on a decision: Children who go to Marshall County Schools are no longer required to wear masks.

Without a statewide mask mandate in West Virginia, the school district decided to follow suit with one exception.

“We just want our kids back in school.” Superintendent Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools

Marshall County Schools are welcoming it’s kids back, but there’s one less thing your kid will have to bring to school: a mask, even if they’re not vaccinated. The same goes for the faculty and staff.

But there’s an exception.

“If you feel your child needs to wear a mask, send them with a mask. If you don’t, that is your option.” Tom Cook, administrator of Marshall County Health Department

“People have very strong feelings either way, and I think giving people options keep people calm.” Superintendent Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools

Without a mask mandate, a parent still has a choice in the matter.

If you’d rather your child wears one, Superintendent Shelby Haines says that’s okay, and if they need one, the schools will have masks on hand.

But the changes to the mandate doesn’t take away from the other protocols that have been in place.

“We will be taking as many precautions as we can.” Superintendent Shelby Haines, Marshall County Schools

Hand sanitizing stations will be all over every school building, and high touch and highly populated areas will be thoroughly disinfected.

The safety of the students is still a number one priority.

“Take the precautions. The biggest thing: We’re going to see positives in the school system. We’re going to see positives throughout the county, throughout the state, throughout the country. Vaccinations is what we need to get.” Tom Cook, administrator of Marshall County Health Department

But this plan isn’t set in stone. If things get worse or the state tightens up with another mandate, Superintendent Haines says the plan would then change.

Along with wearing masks, there’s a virtual learning option for k through 12th grade. But, once again, that’s also up to the parents.