Marshall County vaccine appointments begin at 10 AM

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF) – The Marshall County Health Department has received 150 doses of Pfizer vaccine and will be providing these vaccinations to Marshall County residents, 80 years and older, on Friday.

This clinic will be held at McNinch Elementary gymnasium, 2600 4th Street, Moundsville.

Appointments for those wanting to be vaccinated will be given out on a first call, first-served basis by calling 304-221-9911 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Once those 150 appointments are full, the line will no longer be answered.

Any calls placed directly to the Health Department wanting an appointment will be referred to this line.

No waiting list has been maintained from the previous event to assure fair access to all county residents to each vaccine event.

Due to social distancing limitations and occupancy restrictions we request that everyone come to the building at the time of their appointment, you do not need to arrive early.

Facemasks or face shields are required of everyone to assist in protecting everyone working or attending this clinic.

Due to social distancing within the clinic setting, only those being vaccinated will be allowed within the building unless there is a medical need for assistance.

Marshall County requests that proof of age and Marshall County residency be provided the day of the event to speed up registration.