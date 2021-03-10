Marshall County vaccine clinic expands, changes and serves more people

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) There was a line at the Marshall County Fairgrounds entrance, but it was dealt with quickly.

On this day, 738 people were getting their first vaccination, but the Marshall County Health Department has learned how to make the process fast and user-friendly.



Mark Ackermann, Marshall County threat preparedness director, says they make changes each time, throwing out what doesn’t work and starting new ways that work better.



For instance, they no longer require people who use wheelchairs to come inside the building.



They alert volunteers at the entry gate who then radio ahead with a description of the vehicle, and a health care worker comes out to them, giving them their shot through the car window.



They are directed to spend their 15-minute waiting period in the parking lot, and to beep their horn if they experience any ill effects, and emergency crews will come to them.



For everyone else, each vehicle is given a card with a color and letter code.



They wait in their vehicle until their code, for example Red A, is called, then they go in.



Once inside, they say the whole process takes no more than 20 minutes, from temperature check to registration to immunization.



They encourage those receiving the shots to let the health department know if they experience any after-effects.



“Most of the feedback we get is from people saying they are grateful and have no problems at all,” Ackermann noted.



During last week’s clinic, they served 1200 people in one day.