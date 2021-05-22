Marshall County veterans honored

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Marshall County veterans and their families were honored for their service earlier this week.



It’s part of the memorial project that includes the Veterans Plaza that can be seen on the Courthouse lawn.



The project is the result of extensive research, done by a committee, to determine county residents who died while in service to their country.



To honor the veterans’ service, county commissioners presented the families of some of those veterans with books containing information on service members dating all the way back to the Civil War.