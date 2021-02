MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Firefighters and first responders from across Marshall County gathered to honor the memory of a longtime Moundsville firefighter.



Christy Ann Holmes passed away late last week.



Holmes was a lifetime member of the Christy Ann Holmes. She was also the first woman president of the department and served for a two-year term.



Her memorial service was held earlier today, with burial at Valley Brooke Cemetery in Moundsville.