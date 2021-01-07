Marshall County woman admits to drug charge

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Dannielle L. Young, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a methamphetamine charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Young, 32, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Young admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from August 2019 to August 2020 in Marshall County and elsewhere.

Young faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

