Marshall County woman admits to drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Phoebe E. Harmon, of Cameron, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Harmon, 41, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Harmon admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2020 in Marshall County.

Harmon faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert H. McWilliams, Jr. is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.