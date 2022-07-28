MARSHALL COUNTY- Loretta Jean Minor, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Minor, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Minor admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2022 in Marshall County.

Minor faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.