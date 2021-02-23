Marshall County woman sentenced for drug charge

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Phoebe E. Harmon, of Cameron, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 30 months of incarceration for a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Harmon, 41, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine” in November 2020. Harmon admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2020 in Marshall County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.