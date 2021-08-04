Marshall County’s annual “fun fair” provides nearly 2,000 students with school supplies.

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) You know school is only weeks away when kids and parents head out to the Back-to-School fun fair in Marshall County.

It’s one woman’s passion and dream to be able to help kids start school with everything they need. This woman is Susie Baker.

We went down to the Marshall County Fairgrounds to see how this event puts smiles on some many kid’s faces.

We’ve got a large turnout for the fun fair’s 21st annual event. You can see that there is a line of cars stretching around the corner of people waiting their turns to get some school supplies, snacks, and everything that they will need for their upcoming school year.

Since this project started, it has become a popular way for Marshall County Schools students to celebrate their return to school.

Volunteers gather from 9:00 a.m. to noon to give out supplies to families in need.

This year it is a drive-thru, we still have a great turnout. We have so many people here willing to help and Susie Baker has put together just the perfect opportunity to help one another. That’s what we need in our communities today. Patty Schwng, Volunteer

There were no income guidelines or limit of students to participate in the fun fair. Families were able to drive up to multiple tables and tents to retrieve a variety of items such as pencils, erasers, books, lunch boxes, and more.

Several groups waiting in line said now more than ever, having this opportunity was crucial.

It helps so much. I mean with the pandemic going on and stuff people don’t have the money they once had. So, this is a blessing. Nancy Goodnight, Family member

Each year, there are multiple organizations that donate supplies and money to allow Baker to continue putting it on.

Baker said that each year the number of families that they impact grows. This year nearly 2,000 students took part in the event and received supplies.

The volunteers do their best to make sure no one is ever turned away empty handed.

Families are in need and it’s an amazing way to help them and if we’re able to help families we should. Miranda Taylor, Volunteer

Walker Holloway, Chair of the Wheeling Heritage Board of Directors said that losing such an incredible leader is better-sweet but knows she will do great things at Generation West Virginia.