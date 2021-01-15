Marshall County’s back to school plan is revealed

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students will return to school on a hybrid system, similar to how it was done before the closure.

One group (A to K) will attend school Monday and Tuesday, the other group (L-Z) attend Thursday and Friday, and they’re all remote on Wednesday when the buildings are cleaned.

But, there are some exceptions to the rule.

High schools must be on remote if the county is in the red and they’ll start by being remote all next week.

After that, high school students and parents will check the map every Sunday night to see if they’re in school or on remote that week.

Parents will get an all-call, and they can also check social media.

The superintendent’s phone has been ringing non-stop.



We have heard from a number of parents and community members about the high transmission rate that we’re currently experiencing in our county. While we know kids need to be back in class, this is the safest model that we can do that still meets the governor’s guidelines. Dr. Shelby Haines, Superintendent, Marshall County Schools

As it all begins, Monday is a holiday.

So, the hybrid schedule on the first week will be: A to K students attend Tuesday and Wednesday, L to Z students attend Thursday and Friday, and cleaning will be done on Wednesday overnight.

Students must wear a mask or face shield at all times.