Marshall County FRN dishes out $12k to local food charities

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — Instead of their annual food drive in the spring, Marshall County FRN made it virtual. This meant checks were written, instead of boxes of food collected…. but it still left them with thousands to give out Wednesday.

Thanks to a dedicated community, a sum total of $12,000 was raised… and now checks between $500 to $1,500 were handed out to 15 surrounding charities; making it so the groups can buy whatever they need. And Marshall Co. FRN even wrote a few grants to the Community Foundation, the United Way and partnered with The Mountaineer Foodbank.

Organizations in our community; actual cash to purchase what they need for their food pantries and their soup kitchen. It’s a great opportunity for us to maximize our resources and our partners, and ask our community to support the people that are on the ground, especially during a pandemic really trying to help. Stacie Dei, Director of the Marshall County Family Resource Network

Going forward, Marshall County FRN’s goal is continuing to help the community in the ways the community needs the help the most. Through funding charities, through coming together with other organizations, families are getting the resources to weather through this pandemic.