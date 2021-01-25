Marshall Grand Jury: Individuals plead not guilty to charges related to the death of a child, embezzlement and child pornography

MOUNDSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Grand Jury held a number of return hearings today for individuals who been indicted. Daniel Messner, who has been charged with death of a child by parent, pleaded not guilty.

Kevin Crow, who has been charged with embezzlement and fraudulent use of an access device also pleaded not guilty. Alexander Delorenzo, and Cody Williams pleaded not guilty. Each individual will need to return for later court dates.

Alexander Delorenzo pleaded not guilty for distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Cody Williams pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual abuse. Count 1, sexual abuse, count two, distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and count three, prohibiting child erotica.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.