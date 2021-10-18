Marshall & Hancock counties to hold a free Naloxone day

On October 21, 2021, there will be a Save a Life Free Naloxone Day site in Weirton and one in Moundsville, WV.

The Weirton location will be the Municipal Building parking lot and the Moundsville location will be at the Moundsville Pharmacy.

The drive-thru sites will operate from 12-6 PM and will train on proper naloxone usage, provide naloxone kits, and distribute resources for accessing treatment and/or recovery services to anyone interested.

The lead organization is Youth Services System Inc. with support from RISE Coalition, Moundsville Pharmacy, the Marshall County Health Department & The Unity Center in Marshall County and ASAP Coalition in Brooke/Hancock County.

Volunteers were trained to lead the sites and train those who visit the site. Organizers plan to distribute over 100 naloxone kits (or over 200 doses) throughout the course of the day. Those trained are often family members, friends of people who take opioids for pain, friends of people who use drugs, and anyone who wants to save a life are welcome to get trained on October 21, 2021.

West Virginia lost 1,349 family members to fatal overdoses last year, the first year the state lost 3 residents a day, on average