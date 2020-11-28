Masks become a hazard for unsuspecting animals

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — While it’s important we wear a face mask for our health, it’s also important masks don’t become litter because masks on the ground can become an issue for animals.

Littering has always been an issue but its increased with the masks. It’s harmful to the animals, it’s harmful to our environment. A stray animal can get caught in them, and it’s not just dogs and cats, it’s the whole wildlife population. It can get caught in their hooves, it can get caught up on them, a mask, rubber gloves, anything like that. Brandon Henry, Director of Marshall County Animal Shelter

Another concern littered masks bring is the possibility that an animal decides to eat the mask.

They could pass it. I mean, there’s a good chance they could pass it but there’s also that chance that it could wrap around their intestines and possibly kill them. Brandon Henry, Director of Marshall County Animal Shelter

Those at the Marshall County Animal Shelter have advice on how we can keep our community clean and safe.

There’re trash cans everywhere. Pick your masks up, throw your rubber gloves away. If you’re going to wear it, throw it away. Be respectful to your environment and your community around you. Brandon Henry, Director of Marshall County Animal Shelter

And before you throw away your masks, be sure to cut the strings of the mask. This will ensure animals like this don’t get caught or harmed.