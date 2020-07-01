Mason Dixon BBQ offers free food to all local police

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Mason Dixon BBQ in Moundsville is offering free meals today to the men and women in blue.

All day today, all local police will eat free.

Yesterday, Mason Dixon BBQ offered free food to all police, fire, emt, thanks to Main Street Bank.

Mason Dixon BBQ is located at 115 N. Lafayette Ave. in Moundsville.

They open today at 11 am