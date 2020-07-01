Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- Mason Dixon BBQ in Moundsville is offering free meals today to the men and women in blue.
All day today, all local police will eat free.
Yesterday, Mason Dixon BBQ offered free food to all police, fire, emt, thanks to Main Street Bank.
Mason Dixon BBQ is located at 115 N. Lafayette Ave. in Moundsville.
They open today at 11 am
- Ohio ice cream shop: Stop yelling at our teenage employees about masks
- Mason Dixon BBQ offers free food to all local police
- Virginia Beach first responders ‘pushed and kicked’ at scene of deadly motorcycle crash
- Ohio no longer requires front license plates
- WATCH: Christopher Columbus statue removed from Columbus City Hall