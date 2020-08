MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF)–The McMechen Police Department reported in a Facebook post Tuesday that a small child was injured by a needle at 11th and Logan Streets.

Law enforcement responded and tested the needle and gave it a positive presumptive result for methamphetamine.

Department officials say the family will now have the worry of whether the child has a communicable disease.

The department asks that the community “do better …for the future generations that will call our city home.”