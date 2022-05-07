BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF)– The First Church of God in McMechen is now meeting at the former Saint Matthew Lutheran Church on Boggs Run Road in Benwood.

On Saturday they held an open house encouraging the community to come see the facility and hear about what they have to offer.

Rev. Dr. Mitchel Johnston say a little over a year ago they were gifted this property to call home.

About five years ago 2017 June 3rd coming up will be five years since our facility in McMechen right in center McMechen burned to the ground. We’ve been in a transition phase for many years since. Part of the thing is we’re having an open house here today is just to let people know that we’re still around. Given the fire, all the transition, the moving, the pandemic with people not attending worship and public services for a long time, we just wanted people to come out here and have a chance to visit us today. Rev. Dr. Mitchel Johnston, The First Church of God of McMechen

They are working on building a new facility at their old location but for now services will continue in Benwood.

They have a service on Saturday evening at 5 as well as on Sunday morning at 10:30.

If you have any questions you can email Rev. Johnston at wevegotjesus@comcast.net.