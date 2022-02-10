McMechen man bringing back family-friendly wrestling again in the Ohio Valley?

McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you remember the white-knuckle thrill of the WWE events at the old Wheeling Civic Center?

Victory Championship Wrestling does—and they’re ready to bring back that ringside thrill.

They’re a new promotion with a family-friendly orientation, the way it used to be in the ’90s.

Owner Wes Fetty says with entertainment events just starting up again, the time is perfect to start our own wrestling institution.

Because we haven’t had a local wrestling company in a while that really represented the Valley, and I’m really hoping to be able to do that for the family and everybody that comes to the show and enjoys it. That way they can say ‘hey, this is my hometown promotion, I want to go see them when they run.’ Wes Fetty, Owner of Victory Championship Wrestling

Their debut event will be on Sunday, February 20th at 3 p.m. at Bishop Donahue.

Tickets can be reserved on both their website and Facebook page.

There you can also find their raffle with Outback Steakhouse, where the winner gets free steak for a year.