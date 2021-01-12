McMechen man indicted with death of a child by a parent

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- A McMechen man has been indicted with the death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro says Daniel Messner could face 15 years in prison to life.

Messner was arrested and charged on December 4th 2019.

Police stated that the original call came in from Daniel Messner for a child that had thrown up and was unresponsive.

Doctors determined at the hospital that the child had an indication of shaking baby syndrome.

Messner will appear in court again on January 25 at 10 AM.